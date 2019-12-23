Triton Construction has bookended a successful 2019 by announcing its best ever trading year.

The Yorkshire firm has reported a consolidated turnover of £58 million with a 76% increase in net profits for the year ending 31 March 2019. This represents an impressive 106% increase on 2017 and the previous two years where turnover averaged at £36 million.

Much of its recent success has been attributed to the growth of the North West operation which opened in 2014.

Throughout 2018/19 Triton has continued work on the ongoing Premier Inn hotels extensions framework and developer led Premier Inn new build hotels such as the new 85 bed hotel in Skegness. The company has also recently handed over a 66,000 sq ft commercial development over three units for J Pullan Developments in Leeds, a 60,000 sq ft flagship Big Yellow storage facility in Manchester and the new Kirkhamgate Primary School in Wakefield.

Triton also remains cautiously optimistic for the next 12 months in the advent of two Brexit deadlines and the snap election.

Paul Clarkson, Managing Director at Triton said: “Mike Parkinson, our founder and Chairman has built a strong business with a great reputation in the industry for delivery and collaborative working, leading to an exceptional level of repeat business. I am looking forward to continuing this legacy through maintaining our core values of client first and delivery foremost.

“For this financial year we have a solid workload and good forward order book but, with a number of contracts not reaching financial close and order due to the current political uncertainties, we anticipate a year of consolidation and the subsequent pent up demand in the market driving future growth over the years to come.”