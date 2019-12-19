Adur District Council has approved a planning application for the regeneration of The Mannings in Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, designed by AHR for Southern Housing Group.

The regeneration on Surry Street will see the existing, aged 40-flat building replaced by 74 welcoming and attractive new homes, 100% affordable, with a mix of social rent and shared ownership tenures. All homes at The Mannings will enjoy access to a private balcony or terraced gardens, plus a communal roof-top garden and enhanced public realm.

WaiLun Ho, director at AHR, said: “The Mannings will bring value to the community with a development that sets a new standard for living in the local area, enabling the neighbourhood to flourish. We have created a living environment that will be desirable and safe, encourages environmentally friendly travel with 86 bicycle spaces and complements the wider context and architectural styles to ensure the residents’ will feel at home.

“The affordable accommodation will help more people take their first step to buy their own home. We’re thrilled that it’s had planning approval granted and look forward to continuing to work with Southern Housing Group towards our shared vision for the area.”

The Mannings follows AHR’s previous collaboration with Southern Housing Group on Passivhaus scheme Cameron Close in the Isle of Wight, also made up of entirely affordable housing.

Cathy Bacon, head of regeneration at Southern Housing Group, said: “We are delighted the Council has approved this much-needed investment. It will benefit the residents of The Mannings and the wider community. Of course, Southern Housing Group will be working closely with the existing residents, neighbours and the council to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum and properly managed. This redevelopment scheme is part of our long-term commitment to Shoreham. It is great to know that the Council shares our vision.”

Resident consultation throughout has ensured the input of the community’s aspirations into the design, with key priorities of inclusiveness and accessibility being met, as well the creation of an engaging and transparent development.

Cllr Brian Boggis, executive member for regeneration at Adur District Council’s added on the planning decision: “The Mannings redevelopment is a great example of how developments that include genuine regeneration can deliver real benefits for Shoreham. This scheme will help to revive a local area, promote cleaner transport and improve housing options for local people.”

AHR is working across several areas in the south and further afield on residential regeneration projects, with recently completed schemes including The Ridgeway in Hertford, Peterhead Court in Ealing, London and Wallis Fields in Maidstone.