Midlands-based main contractor MCS Group has completed the construction of a new £9 million BMW car dealership in Cardiff.

Sytner Group appointed MCS Group to deliver the new 43,000 sq ft development on the site of the former McDonalds and Kismet Park in Grangetown, Cardiff, replacing an existing dealership in the city.

The new showroom includes a 22-bay workshop, two MOT bays, a drive-in service area and 654 parking spaces, including 151 on a roof deck car park. MCS Group has also transformed two existing detached buildings into facilities for wash/valet services and cosmetic repairs.

Keir Edmonds, managing director of MCS Group, said: “This is a fantastic new dealership and a significant investment by Sytner in Cardiff. BMW customers now have a showroom and service facilities of the very highest quality and I’m sure it will be a huge success for Sytner.

“We’ve delivered similar new developments for Sytner Group in recent years and it has been wonderful to work alongside them again on such a prestigious project.”

He added: “We are hugely experienced in delivering high-quality car dealerships in line with the corporate image of premium brands such as BMW and we look forward to working alongside Sytner on future projects.”

Sytner Cardiff is located on the Penarth Road, just outside Cardiff City Centre and less than eight miles off junction 33 of the M4 motorway. The new two-storey dealership will stock new and pre-owned BMW vehicles, including electric cars from BMW’s ‘i’ division.

The wider project team included Edge Property Solutions as project managers and cost consultants; MDG Architects as architects; and Sanderson Watts Associates as structural engineers.

MCS Group has built and refurbished more than 300 car dealerships since its inception in 2003. The Warwick-based company has worked on a string of high-profile projects for brands including Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover.

The ambitious constructor has enjoyed a period of sustained growth in delivering projects across the motor retail, industrial, storage and distribution sectors and has set itself a target of increasing profits and raising turnover to around £200 million. The new Sytner Group BMW dealership in Cardiff, delivered by MCS Group.The ambitious constructor has enjoyed a period of sustained growth in delivering projects across the motor retail, industrial, storage and distribution sectors and has set itself a target of increasing profits and raising turnover to around £200 million.

About MCS Group:

Established in 2003, MCS Group is a driven and dynamic construction company with a proven track record of delivering complex and fast track projects to an exceptional standard. We have invested heavily in recruiting the right people, training staff, offering apprenticeships and developing the range of specialist services we provide. It is all part of a strategy designed to see our growth continue with major projects across the UK.We have completed more than 1,000 projects in the industrial, automotive, commercial, retail and social care sectors. For more information please visit www.mcs-ltd.com.