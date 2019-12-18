Three new entertainment venues have launched in Birmingham’s creative quarter, Digbeth. Gaming concept Chance and Counters is based in the Custard Factory, and ‘social sports bar’ The Floodgate and The Great Birmingham Bake Off, an interactive baking experience, are based on Floodgate Street. The businesses bolster Digbeth’s burgeoning and eclectic leisure, retail, hospitality and live music scene which includes Digbeth Dining Club, Baked in Brick, The Mill, The Arena, Dig Brew, The Mocking Bird and Ridding & Wynn.

The Floodgate is the brainchild of three school friends, Stephen O’Reilly, Mike Gregory and Chris Ross, who pooled their skills and interests to create the social sports bar. The new venue brings social sports, such as Pit-Pat Table Golf, Baseball cages and even Curling, together with cocktails in an interior boasting a plethora of UV murals, hand painted by leading Birmingham street artists, Gent48. Previously a converted warehouse, The Floodgate Spans 10,000 square feet and also has an upstairs area for live music and the arts, private parties, conferences and corporate events.

Chance and Counters blends the nostalgia of over 500 board games – both old and new – with local beers and ciders and an extensive food offering, which includes brunch, burgers and tacos. With two popular sites in Bristol and Cardiff already, the 3,500 square foot, 100-seater Digbeth venue marks their biggest venture yet. The interior features secluded booths and a bright, open area overlooking the river.

The creators of London’s highest rated event, The Big London Bake, are bringing their award-winning concept to Digbeth. Launching this weekend, the Big Birmingham Bake is based in a fully kitted out marquee on Floodgate street, complete with 12 idyllic bake stations, a treasure trove of customisable decorations and is led by a team of professional bakers who will give hints and tips to help create the winning bake.

The businesses launch as Oval Real Estate, the owners of the Custard Factory and 98 other buildings and sites in Digbeth, announce plans for a consultation on long terms plans for the Digbeth Estate. It is anticipated that these new elements will include new places to live, work and play including offices, shops, restaurants and cafes, new public realm, arts and culture spaces, capable of hosting a range of events and activities. The Framework will also introduce homes to the area, providing the opportunity for people to live and work within walking distance of each other. The plans are available to view at www.consultdigbeth.co.uk

James Craig, Founder of Oval Real Estate said, “We’re excited to welcome Chance & Counters, The Floodgate and The Great Birmingham Bake Off to Digbeth. We’re really proud of the eclectic and rich leisure offer we’re building across Digbeth; with so much to see and do the area is fast becoming a destination in its own right.”