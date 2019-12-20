Bury based Alpine Fire Engineers have proudly announced that they have been ranked in the Sunday Times Fast Track ‘Ones to Watch’ 2019.

This achievement follows on from a year of successes for the privately owned company and is a well-deserved recognition for the Alpine team and their growth achievements to date.

Earlier this year Alpine celebrated a strong year for the business, including a 30 per cent year-on-year growth with sales hitting more than £19m, as the business also relocated its office to accommodate its 60-strong and growing workforce.

The Sunday Times annual Ones to Watch feature aims to identify the next stars among the UK’s fastest-growing private companies.

This year Alpine was one of only three companies that were chosen that provide business services, the other seven operate in the consumer goods sector.

The decision to list Alpine as ‘Ones to Watch’ was based upon a number of factors, including past sales, growth forecasts, expansion, branding and investment.

Louise Plant, Service & Business Development Director, who joined the company 12 months ago, commented;

“We look forward to an amazing 2020 reducing risks to people and property with our bespoke fire suppression systems.”

“Our forward thinking and growing team are delighted to receive this iconic recognition”