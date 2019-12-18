Decorators and DIY’ers in need of exterior paints that allow decorators to continue their work outdoors, even in dipping winter temperatures, should look no further than Zinsser AllWeather Exterior Masonry Paint and Zinsser AllCoatExterior (Solvent-Based).

Zinsser AllWeatherExterior Masonry Paint makes working outdoors in winter conditions easy, as this ultimate-performance exterior masonry paint forms a low-maintenance, water shedding, tough finish that is showerproof in 20 minutes and can be applied in temperatures as low as -5oC.

Once applied, it offers supreme protection to bare or previously painted exterior concrete, render, stone and masonry. AllWeather contains a biocide that protects the dried coating against fungal degradation* giving a long-lasting stain and moisture resistant finish, designed to resist cracking, peeling and blistering.

In many instances AllWeather Exterior Masonry Paint is self-priming and will bond to existing paints without sanding, so for many refurbishing jobs there is no need to purchase a separate primer. After removing existing mould and mildew, two coats of AllWeather Exterior Masonry Paint will ensure that any exterior looks bright and beautiful for years. Available in white, black and a selection of bases that can be tinted to any colour.

For other substrates, including outdoor wood, metal, masonry, plastic, concrete and cladding, Zinsser AllCoat Exterior (Solvent-Based) silicon alkyd formula forms a low maintenance, water-shedding coating that is touch dry in 3 hours, even drying in low temperatures down to 5°C.

Zinsser AllCoat ® Exterior (Solvent-Based) gives excellent resistance against cracking, blistering and flaking for up to 15 years before first maintenance. The tough finish is resistant to rain and severe weather and offers excellent colour retention, in addition the paint contains a biocide to protect the dried coating against fungal degradation. After removing any existing mould and mildew, the first coat primes and seals the surface, providing a base. The second coat is the topcoat, which completes the sealing process and provides additional moisture resistance and protection.

Zinsser AllCoat Exterior(Solvent-Based), available in Satin and Gloss, will ensure that any exterior looks bright and beautiful for up to 15 years.

Available from Brewers and all good paint merchants.