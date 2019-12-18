Coping during a winter storm doesn’t just mean closing the shutters whilst having buckets and shovels close at hand.You also need to think about how you are going to fix any damage caused by the weather or how you will prevent it from occurring in the first place. Below are some of our top tips to help you protect or repair your property after storm damage:

Look for any Trees that are Close

Trees are one of the highest causes of incidental home damage during stormy weather. Branches are often torn from tree trunks by fast-moving winds and thrown onto roofs or into sidings.Look at the trees that are in close proximity to your propertyand see if any need removing before the bad weather hits. Felling trees can be dangerous, so if the trees are large, it’s a good idea to hire a professional.

Look at Your Roof

Your roof is the most vulnerable part of your property during a storm and it can cost a lot of money to repair or replace if damaged. Looking at your roof straight after a storm has passed could save you a lot of money in collateral damage. You need to remember to be careful when going up on your roof after a storm, as it may not be safe. Getting professional help is always advised. If you live in Minnesota then Advantage Construction Inc. will not only help repair any damage caused by storms, but they will also help you claim back any money you are owed ininsurance.

Look at Your Ventilation

Storms will often cause damage to your ventilation openings. Check your chimney and fireplace flues to make sure they’re not blocked before choosing to start a fire. Blown leaves and ice can quickly block HVAC intakes and exhausts, so it is important to inspect these too. This will prevent any backflow of contaminants.

Watch Out for “Storm-Chasers”

After a storm, we often hear of people going door to door offering cheap property repairs. Many of these will leave without completing the work or will make problems worse. Protect yourself by finding a reliable tradesman and check to see if they are licensed before employing them. It is also a good idea to get any quotes in writing and shop around.

Storm Damage can be Serious

Water and wind can both do a great deal of damage to your property. One of the main differences is that the wind doesn’t usually cause damage to the inside of your property, whilst water can.It’s a good idea to prioritize any water damage. Try and stop the source of damage, look after any valuables, including family members and pets, then look into draining the property and drying it out.When you get a chance, you should notify your insurance company about what has happened.

Storm damage can leave your property in a bad state. It’s a good idea to try and prevent your property from suffering damage in the first place, but this isn’t always possible. Remember to be safe and ask for professional help if you need it.