Torus is celebrating a double shortlisting at the TPAS Awards this year.

The awards celebrate the tireless passion, commitment and impact the work of tenants and housing providers undertake day in, day out to drive lasting change for individuals and communities alike.

Torus Tenant Board member and Landlord Operations Committee member, Ray Jones was nominated by the Group for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ray has been an active tenant since 2008 first with Liverpool Mutual Homes and latterly with Torus.

Over the past 11 years, Ray has been a passionate advocate of tenant representation and decision-making. His sphere of influence has been far-reaching and embraces committees for assets, audit and risk, remuneration and financing. With a focus on the provision of high-quality, mixed tenure homes and investment in existing homes, Ray’s input has helped shape the delivery of Liverpool’s Marwood Towers and Torus’ award-winning development, Ogden’s Place, in Everton.

For the past year, as a member of Torus Landlord Operations Committee, Ray has been the voice for nearly 40,000 tenants. However, Ray took his voice and those of all tenants to a national stage when he was successfully appointed to the National Housing Federation’s ‘Tenant Advisory Panel’. This critical role sees him helping to develop the design and policy for social housing associations and boards nationwide.

Commenting on his nomination, Ray said: “I’m honoured and privileged to have been nominated; I enjoy excellent social housing accommodation and facilities.

“I have become passionate in trying to make sure all social housing tenants of whatever age, can also enjoy clean, safe, affordable housing, which in turn, helps maintain health and wellbeing.

Building up a transparent relationship between tenant and provider is the key to a successful partnership, both parties benefit accordingly.”

Torus’ second nomination, Torus Talk, an innovative online tenant engagement and consultation platform has also been shortlisted for the Excellence in Tenant Communication Award.

Designed and developed in consultation with tenants, the Customer Involvement Team and the Communications Team, Torus Talk harnesses the power of Facebook to give 38,695 tenants the opportunity to have their say without physically having to attend consultation sessions.

By removing barriers to participation, Torus Talk has enhanced tenant involvement, scrutiny and empowerment.

Torus Regional director, Jan Calland, said: “Torus celebrated its one-year anniversary in January and we worked hard to embed tenant involvement from the outset. Much of this is thanks to the combined vision of our board, leadership team and Landlord Operations Committee.

“However, teams across the business and tenants alike have embraced tenant participation as a way to work together, make positive changes and keep improving. The fact that we’ve been shortlisted really recognises the value of the work that’s been done.”

The TPAS Awards take place on March 27th in Manchester.