Pagabo has announced the successful contractors for its new £10 billion Major Works Framework.

The six-year framework is open to all public and private sector organisations and is split into three project value bands across seven UK regions and includes a core and reserve list of contractors. The framework’s first four-year iteration saw the delivery of high-profile projects nationally, for clients including Liverpool John Moores University, St Albans District Council, Richmond upon Thames College, Merseyside Police, Birmingham Symphony Hall, National Royal Orthopaedic Hospital and Doncaster Council.

The new version will see up to 28 contractors deliver projects starting at £5 million.

Major firms ISG, Morgan Sindall Construction and Sir Robert McAlpine secured spots on up to six out of the seven regions on all three lots.

Ashe Construction, Bowmer + Kirkland, Kier and Wates Construction were among the new appointments to the 2020 framework.

“We were delighted by the number of contractors responding to the tender,” said Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo. “The first iteration of the Major Works Framework has seen double digit growth year on year, since its inception in 2016. In 2019 alone, we’ve delivered £833m worth of construction projects for the public sector up and down the country.

“We believe its success is down to our customer-focused approach; we’ve made it our mission to simplify the commissioning process with technology and innovation, we place social value at the heart of everything we do and ensure full flexibility, OJEU compliance and greater choice for everyone wanting to use the framework.

“Contractors have recognised this and clearly appreciate this forward-thinking approach. To date, we’ve delivered more than £2 billion of social value across the country and we are investing more than £1 million into technology.”

Pagabo’s Major Works Framework will launch in April 2020.