Plans have been outlined to replace Leeds Bradford Airport’s (LBA’s) existing terminal with a new modern and sustainable facility. LBA is preparing to submit plans for a new terminal later this year, proposing the construction of a three floor, 34,000 sq. mt. terminal on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary.

If approved, this development would dramatically improve the passenger experience at LBA and help it meet its target of net zero carbon emissions from airport operations by 2023.

Features to enhance the passenger experience include better surface access, with the site located nearer to the proposed rail link, clean and airy interiors, improved shopping, restaurants and bars and excellent access and comfort through from arrival to boarding.

Hywel Rees, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This proposed development is hugely exciting for Leeds Bradford Airport and the North and replaces our previously approved plans. For more than 55 years, LBA has provided an international gateway to and from Yorkshire. Our vision is to serve our region as a truly outstanding airport and to profoundly change the percep- tion and reality of customer experience for passengers. To do this we need a terminal that meets the needs of the future in passenger flow and energy efficiency.

“This proposal is not about growing beyond our predicted capacity; it is about meeting the same demand in a more efficient way, with a smaller environmental footprint; it is about creating a more modern building that can achieve operational excellence to give passengers the best experience; and it is about addressing the challenges we know our passengers face far too frequently and that cannot be overcome within our current building.

“We’re confident that our vision will deliver an airport building that is better placed to support our region’s economic growth and become one that Yorkshire can be proud of.”

LBA received consent to expand its existing terminal in January 2019 and the airport’s current roadmap signposts a target of seven million passengers by 2030.

Residents across Yorkshire are now invited to submit their views on the plans in due course.

Subject to planning consent, work could begin before the end of 2020, with the terminal completed in early 2023.