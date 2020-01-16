The £150 million regeneration of Crawley town centre has taken a major stride forward with a key appointment. National Kier has been selected to deliver the new Crawley Town Hall, which will form the centrepiece of the regeneration scheme.

This will see the demolition of the existing Town Hall and the construction of a nine-storey building that will house the 41,000 sq. ft. Town Hall as well as 77,000 sq. ft. of commercial office space. It is expected to be complete in December 2021.

Work on the regeneration is already underway with 91 apartments, set over nine storeys currently being completed on the site of a former two-storey car park next to the current Town Hall.

Once the new building is open, the remainder of the current Town Hall will be demolished to make way for the final phase of redevelopment – a 10-storey block featuring 182 apartments with ground floor commercial space opening on to a new public square.

Chris Lawrence, Operations Director for Kier Regional Building, said: “The start of works on this impressive project is a major milestone in the construction of the new Town Hall for Crawley Borough Council.

“As the local Crawley-based office of Kier Regional Building we are delighted to be delivering this project and look forward to seeing the structure take shape in the coming months.”

This project is being delivered on behalf of Crawley Borough Council and property investment and development firm Westrock.