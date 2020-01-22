Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed by Arc Partnership, on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, to build a new primary school near Edwalton, Nottingham.

The £8 million project to provide 315 new pupil places for the area, together with a 26-place nursery, is being undertaken on a challenging site and includes the provision of a temporary mobile village, to enable the school to open in September 2020.

The contract was procured through the four-year Scape Regional Construction Framework (RCF), through which £1.1 billion of work is expected to be tenured. Morgan Sindall Construction will celebrate two years on the framework in February 2020.

Following enabling works, which have taken place over the last two months, construction is now underway on the main building. The site is near to existing housing development projects currently being built as part of the Edwalton Strategic Development Allocation.

A two-storey, 22,066 square foot main building is at the heart of the plan. Inside will be nine general purpose classrooms, offices, a hall and a kitchen. There will also be a library and a nurture room, which provides alternate learning space for children with specific needs.

Four outdoor sports pitches will feature alongside a soft play area, tarmac playground, and a garden for nursery pupils. Parents and staff will also benefit from a new car park with 35 spaces; including two for disabled usage and two for electric vehicle charging.

Construction is expected to complete by late 2020. In order for the school to open in September, at the start of the academic year, steel framed modular units will be used as temporary accommodation until construction is completed.

Rob Cant, framework director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have begun work with Arc Partnership on the new primary school, delivering a modern learning environment to Edwalton that is fit for 21st century education.

“We are also proud to be celebrating nearly two years on Scape’s Regional Construction Framework, which has proved many times over that cost-efficient procurement and early contractor engagement can produce great results.”

“Temporary modular units are a great interim solution to allow the school to start teaching on the site before the main building is completed, allowing students to continue their education without disruption.”

Mark Robinson, Scape Group chief executive, commented: “As our communities grow, it is vital that they are provided with enough school places to ensure that education standards do not drop. It is reassuring that Nottingham County Council, in their planning of the Edwalton Strategic Development Allocation are not only planning for infrastructure, homes and facilities but also for the education of the new residents. Nottingham County Council can be confident that by procuring Rosecliffe Spencer Academy via the Regional Construction framework the project will be delivered with efficiency and socio-economic benefits at heart.”

Daniel Maher, Arc Partnership Managing Director, commented, “I am proud to have Morgan Sindall Construction delivering this project on behalf of Arc Partnership. Through early and continuing contractor engagement we have created a truly collaborative working partnership.”