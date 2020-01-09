The new iteration of the former Galliford Try Partnerships has landed its first contract. Now known as Vistry Partnerships following its acquisition from Vistry Group, the business has won a contract for a £66 million project at the Aylesbury Estate in Southwark.

This will see the company build new high quality community spaces in the area, including a brand new public library, health and early years’ facilities plus commercial space as well as more than 120 new homes for rent.

A new civic square has been designed to serve as a central hub for the neighbourhood, with improved public space and a water feature acting as its centrepiece.

Notting Hill Genesis has appointed Vistry Partnerships to deliver the project, with work expected to begin in early 2020.

Ken Baikie, interim director of regeneration (Aylesbury Estate) for Notting Hill Genesis, said: “We are pleased to appoint Vistry Partnerships to build the new homes and community facilities on Plot 18, the next phase of the Aylesbury regeneration to be built. Their experience and high standards will help to ensure that this neighbourhood hub will be a real asset for the community.”

Ray Toft, managing director for Vistry Partnerships, London, added: “Our business has an excellent track record in delivering mixed-use regeneration schemes, combining the delivery of high quality community facilities, alongside much needed affordable housing throughout London, and we are delighted that Notting Hill Genesis has entrusted us, once again, with delivering this next phase of construction works at their site within the Aylesbury Estate.

“We look forward to working with both Notting Hill Genesis and their partner Southwark Council to support the ongoing regeneration within this area.”