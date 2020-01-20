Leading energy and services specialist, ENGIE, is playing a key role in developing the new £475 million Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick in the West Midlands.

Work will now re-commence following two years of delays due to the collapse of Carillion, with the project now set to be completed by Balfour Beatty.

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which will run Midland Met, said that securing the services of ENGIE, which aims to embrace a lower carbon and more efficient way of working, was a big step towards opening the hospital.

Mark Harris, divisional managing director for ENGIE UK & Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to be working alongside the trust to bring their new flagship site online over the next two years, before becoming a strategic partner at the hospital.

“ENGIE has long-term experience in successfully providing facilities management services to a wide range of healthcare establishments across the UK, including primary care facilities and major acute hospitals. We look forward to working closely with the trust and serving the local community.” Trust chairman Richard Samuda said: “This is a key long-term relationship for us, with a shared commitment to local procurement, local employment and the living wage.”

Trust chief executive Toby Lewis said: “ENGIE is a major energy provider with a focus on sustainability. We know that our future will move towards a zero carbon position and we want to be at the forefront of that movement.

“ENGIE provide facility management services in over 30 hospitals across the NHS and we look forward to working successfully together.”