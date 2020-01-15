A key £150 million project which will transform the way in which Springfield University Hospital delivers mental health services has reached a major milestone.

South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust (SWLSTG) has agreed deals with Springfield and Tolworth Estate Partnership (STEP), a 50/50 partnership between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Ltd and Kajima Partnerships. This will see STEP serve as master developer for the site with Sir Robert McAlpine as main contractor for the new mental health units and the park, surrounding public realm and infrastructure.

The major scheme will involve the construction of two new mental health facilities set to open in 2022 on its largest site in Tooting, south London. This includes eight new inpatient wards which will be further boosted by the modernisation of the Trust’s community services. SWLSTG has already started construction work on this programme, which will include 839 brand new homes and a 32-acre public park.

Ann Beasley CBE, Chair of South West London and St. George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, said: “This is the biggest landmark yet in our Estate Modernisation Programme and we are extremely proud of getting permission to go ahead and being able to start work on these brand-new, first class inpatient facilities. This new environment will make a huge difference to our patients and the way we provide the best quality care towards their recovery. Furthermore, this work will ensure that the Springfield University Hospital site is regenerated in a way which reduces the stigma of mental health conditions by integrating our organisation with our community.”

Vanessa Ford, Acting Chief Executive of South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, added: “The wards will revolutionise the way we deliver care for generations to come and ensure we can provide high quality and safe services. The new facilities have been carefully designed alongside our clinicians and service users to provide the most supportive environment and innovative facilities for the delivery of mental health care. As well as good news for patients, the new hospital facilities will be positive for the environment with much more efficient use of energy and working towards a carbon neutral footprint.”