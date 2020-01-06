Leading energy, services and regeneration specialists, ENGIE, has started work on a £9 million project in East Grinstead.

The development, named Lingfield Lodge, will comprise of 48 contemporary extra care sheltered apartments, complete with associated communal facilities and landscaping, and will be carried out in partnership with Eldon Housing Association in addition to local charitable providers.

Work is set to be completed in January 2021, with the scheme aiming to provide a better standard of affordable housing and facilities for residents and the community, with ENGIE working in partnership with Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council through Eldon Housing Association.

The site, located in East Grinstead, saw the demolition of the existing apartments to make way for the new modern facilities.

Simon Lacey, Regional Managing Director at ENGIE, commented: “It’s great to be involved in a project that will make a real difference to residents’ living standards with brand new apartments and the development of communal areas.

“The project will see us make the most efficient use of the land, without disrupting existing amenities in the surrounding area. It’s an exciting project, and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact providing 100% affordable homes will have on the local area.”

Working in conjunction with FUSE Architects, ENGIE plans to build a variety of high quality properties, ranging from 1 – 2 bedroom appartments.

