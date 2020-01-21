J Tomlinson has handed over a new £5.2m industrial park in Market Harborough, which is set to create more than 200 jobs.

Airfield Business Park – developed by Leicestershire County Council – will boost business and employment opportunities in the town and the local economy.

A range of high-spec industrial units ranging from 1,570 to 33,360 sq. ft (145 to 3,099 sq. m.) has been built.

Darroch Baker, construction managing director at J Tomlinson, said: “It has been a pleasure to be involved in the creation of this exciting new business park in partnership with Leicestershire County Council.

“It is great to see the high level of interest in these high-spec, energy efficient units, and we hope this becomes a thriving business hub in which the tenants enjoy their new premises.”

The first business to sign up and move into one of the units is Fasten-It Ltd, which supplies products for the UPVC roofline, door and window fitting industry.

Byron Rhodes, deputy county council leader, said: “It is great to see this venture complete and ready for new and existing businesses. Supporting businesses is important; it helps boost our local economy and creates jobs. Investing in property also enables us to generate extra income which we can then plough back into frontline services.”

The site also features 692 solar panels, which are part of the council’s ongoing commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Several other companies have already shown an interest in renting the units, with six of the 12 units reserved by prospective tenants.

J Tomlinson, based at Beeston near Nottingham, operates primarily across the East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire.

