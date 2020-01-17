GMI confirms appointment as contractor on new 14-storey, 331 room hotel development on last remaining plot.

GMI Construction Group has today announced that is been appointed by property management business Marrico as the contractor for the construction of a new 14-storey high, 331 room hotel development within the high profile Sovereign Square scheme in Leeds.

Marrico have submitted a planning application for the new hotel development which sits on the last remaining plot. The scheme once complete will feature a high-profile frontage onto the popular Sovereign Square and offer short and long stay accommodation catering for both business and leisure guests. It will include an on-site gym, meeting facilities, bar, restaurant and coffee shop fronting the square.

It has been designed by Leeds-based architectural practice DLA Design, with the façade taking inspiration from the surrounding architecture and Leeds merchandising and textile history.

The project will support around 190 construction jobs over the life of the project with the hotel creating 80 full-time jobs upon completion.

Talking about the project GMI Divisional Managing Director Lee Powell said: “Sovereign Square is one of the most sought-after destinations within Leeds and an extremely high-profile development. GMI are delighted to have been appointed by Marrico to deliver the final phase of this development and bring forward another high-quality hotel development.

This project serves as the 12th hotel project that GMI has been entrusted to deliver including 5 in the past 3 years and testament to the strength of our credentials in this growing sector”

Also commenting Mark Barnes, partner at Marrico, said: “We are pleased to be able to share plans for a new hotel within the final remaining development site at Sovereign Square. The site is superbly located for hotel use from both business and visitors to the city being adjacent to the station, business core and the vibrant retail and leisure offer Leeds provides.”