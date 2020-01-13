Harrogate Borough Council has handed out a £10 million contract for a major expansion of one of the area’s existing leisure centres.

This project will see national firm Willmott Dixon build a new 25m pool at Ripon’s leisure centre, along with associated changing and community areas. The company will also add a new main entrance and lobby to the current centre as well as upgrade the dry leisure facilities with new changing rooms and health suite, two dance studios, a ‘spin’ studio and a meeting room.

Further developments include new play areas and a bridge linking the existing facility and the new-build pool element.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, cabinet member for sport, said: “After what seems like many months of planning and discussion, the work to build the new pool is finally underway.

“This represents a significant investment and will provide the people of Ripon with state-of-the-art swimming facilities. Combined with the refurbishment of the leisure centre, we are transforming the sport and leisure offer in this part of the district.”

Willmott Dixon is working with Pick Everard as architect and Gleeds as QS and project manager to deliver the extension. The project has been procured via Major Works England and Northern Ireland, a part of the Scape National Construction framework.

Anthony Dillon, Willmott Dixon’s managing director in the North, added: “We have one of the biggest track records in the UK for delivering projects that provide excellent leisure facilities. The creation of top-quality facilities to encourage health and wellbeing are vital to help our communities thrive and what we’ll deliver at Ripon will leave a lasting legacy for many years to come for people in the town and across the region.”

The extension at Ripon’s leisure centre is expected to be completed in 2021.