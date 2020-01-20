A deal has been agreed to bring forward the development of a new 331-room hotel in Leeds. Property management business Marrico has appointed GMI Construction Group to deliver the 14-storey project within the high profile Sovereign Square scheme.

Situated on the last remaining plot at Sovereign Square, the hotel will offer short and long stay accommodation catering for both business and leisure guests as well as an on-site gym, meeting facilities, bar, restaurant and coffee shop fronting the square.

It has been designed by Leeds-based architectural practice DLA Design, with the façade taking inspiration from the surrounding architecture and Leeds merchandising and textile history.

The project will support around 190 construction jobs over the life of the project with the hotel creating 80 full-time jobs upon completion.

Discussing more about the project, GMI Divisional Managing Director Lee Powell said: “Sovereign Square is one of the most sought-after destinations within Leeds and an extremely high-profile development. GMI are delighted to have been appointed by Marrico to deliver the final phase of this development and bring forward another high-quality hotel development.

“This project serves as the 12th hotel project that GMI has been entrusted to deliver including 5 in the past 3 years and testament to the strength of our credentials in this growing sector.”

Mark Barnes, partner at Marrico, added: “We are pleased to be able to share plans for a new hotel within the final remaining development site at Sovereign Square. The site is superbly located for hotel use from both business and visitors to the city being adjacent to the station, business core and the vibrant retail and leisure offer Leeds provides.”