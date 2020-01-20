Turner & Townsend has been appointed by Bradford Live to project manage the redevelopment of the city’s historic former Odeon building. The scheme which will reinstate the main auditorium, creating the biggest ‘mid-sized’ performance area in the country, will be seen through to completion by the global professional services consultancy.

The appointment compliments Turner & Townsend’s existing cost management role on the project. The company will provide project management services to Bradford Live from its head office in Horsforth in Yorkshire.

Bradford Live supports the rebirth of the city and the former Odeon building is a central component of this. With a seated capacity of 3,500 and a standing capacity of 4,000, it is expected to attract national and international performers. The venue’s flexibility will also allow sporting events, corporate product launches exhibitions and conferences. It will be run by NEC when it opens in autumn 2021.

About Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend is an independent professional services company specialising in programme management, project management, cost and commercial management and advisory across the real estate, infrastructure and natural resources sectors.

With 110 offices in 45 countries, we draw on our extensive global and industry experience to manage risk while maximising value and performance during the construction and operation of our clients’ assets.

www.turnerandtownsend.com