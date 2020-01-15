McLaren Construction has been handed its fourth project at Quintain’s 85-acre Wembley Park estate.

The contractor secured a £130 million project for the construction of plots NW09 and NW10, which will see the delivery of 396 build-to-rent homes, 1,000 sq m of ground floor retail space and 1,200 sq m earmarked for a GP surgery.

The development will include 117 properties available for discounted market rent, which will account for nearly 30% of the net internal area of the residential provision. There will also be a range of amenity spaces for residents including a large private landscaped garden at the heart of the development featuring a children’s play area.

McLaren secured the contract after handing over the 340-apartment residential scheme W03 (now named Alameda) and 115,000 sq ft of Grade A office space at the W06 development along Wembley Park Boulevard in 2019. The firm is due to complete the 150-apartment residential block of W06 in March 2020.

John Butten, McLaren’s Managing Director – Major Projects, commented: “This is fantastic news for McLaren, and we are pleased to have been awarded our fourth project at Wembley Park. It is a great achievement, showcasing McLaren’s continuous growth in these large-scale projects and our great customer relationships. We are delighted to continue working with Quintain to ensure this project is delivered successfully, further enhancing the area for local residents.”

Matt Voyce, Quintain’s Executive Director of Construction, added: “We are delighted to have the McLaren team on board to deliver their fourth project at Wembley Park. We look forward to continuing the transformation of the 85-acre site by delivering thousands more homes, retail and office space and continuing our strong relationship with McLaren through our construction framework.”

Main construction works are underway at plot NW09/10 and are due to complete in the summer of 2022.

When complete, the entire transformation of Wembley Park will bring 8,500 much-needed homes to the borough, a third of which will be affordable and the majority available for rent rather than for sale.