A new housing development is set to launch near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, later this month, bringing 192 homes to the area.

Crest Nicholson’s Alconbury Weald development comprises of a collection of one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses. It also forms part of the 5,000 new homes being delivered in the wider redevelopment of RAF Alconbury.

The contemporary homes have been thoughtfully designed to reflect the character of the natural surrounds, with many overlooking the newly launched cricket pitch and linked to nearby cycle and walking pathways.

Residents will also have access to a range of existing amenities, including a brand new primary school, café, gym and cricket pavilion. Building work for a secondary school is also currently underway, with an anticipated opening date of September 2022. Alongside various shops and services, there will also be new health and community centres, with 1 million sq ft of business space already completed.

David Hnyda, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, commented: “We are delighted to announce that Alconbury Weald will be launching in the new year, along with the unveiling of the marketing suite and brand new show home. The development will offer purchasers the opportunity to be part of a thriving, tight-knit community, with a range of amenities on their doorstep. The scheme involves the regeneration of a former WWII RAF base, making this is a particularly exciting project for Crest Nicholson; we look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes from March 2020.”

A preview event for Alconbury Weald will take place on Saturday 11 January between 11am – 3pm, held from Crest Nicholson’s other nearby development, Mandeville Place in Brampton. The event will give purchasers the opportunity to secure their home of choice before the development is fully launched and take advantage of exclusive preview pricing.