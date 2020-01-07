SD Sealants’ Tiling division has won a prestigious contract worth £600,000 for contemporary flats in Bristol’s city centre.

The project, known as ND6 and ND7, is being built by Galliford Try, and will provide 376 high quality, long-term residential apartments in Bristol’s Temple Quay Enterprise Zone and is designed with a green infrastructure in mind.

SD Sealants will be carrying out intensive tiling work across the apartments and communal areas for the 11-floor building, which will have a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom flats for private rentals as well as a commercial space on the ground floor for retail, food and drink, office and leisure use.

Andre Hunt, Tiling Division Manager at SD Sealants, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious project. The development is set to transform the area in Temple Quay and we’re looking forward to working on the apartments and helping them take shape over the coming months. Work has already begun and it’s likely to be completed by June 2020.”

The new flats will be all rentals and all-living, which means tenants have access to free Wi-Fi, a car club, gym, cafes and a lobby.

Managing Director at SD Sealants, Nick Jones, added: “It’s amazing to see what the team has achieved since the tiling service launched in early 2017. They worked with Cala Homes recently on an incredibly unique and impressive collection of million-pound homes in Gloucestershire and it’s great to be in the vibrant city of Bristol to help with this project.”