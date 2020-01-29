Leading North West property developer, Torus, has broken ground on an exciting new development in Liverpool’s thriving Baltic Triangle which will see 56 modern one and two bedroom apartments created for Rent to Buy and sale.

With sites across Liverpool, St Helens and Cheshire and an ambitious new build programme of 5,300 homes by 2024, Torus is one of the largest developers of affordable homes in the North West. The James Street investment of £9.8m will see Torus partnering with Crossfield Construction, a division of Speke-based Crossfield Group, and international award-winning architects, Brock Carmichael.

More than 150 people will be employed during the build to regenerate the former brownfield site. Local suppliers will be used wherever possible, helping to harness the potential that exists in the city and unlock opportunities for the wider community.

Crossfield Group has a number of projects already underway in the Baltic Triangle, including the Baltic View scheme to create 130 one, two and three bedroom apartments for the private rental market, and a four star hotel on the site of the former Liver Grease Oil and Chemicals building.

Chris Bowen, Managing Director of Torus Developments, said: “St James Street historically housed a number of small terraced properties which were demolished in the mid-20th Century, so we are excited to reinvigorate the area and once again see it as a residential site.

“St James Street is in the heart of the Baltic Triangle and the development will put residents at the creative epicenter of Liverpool. This contemporary development is an important step in providing much need affordable housing options in the city center and as a developer we are passionate about giving people the opportunity to live in locations which may otherwise be unattainable.”

Michael Macaulay, Commercial Director at Crossfield Group, said: “This scheme is part of our ongoing commitment to regenerating the Baltic Triangle as we have a further two developments underway on adjacent plots of land, each of which is seeing derelict and disused sites brought back into use.

“The fact that our partnership with Torus will lead to 56 affordable new homes is even better as it will help contribute to the continued demand for high quality living space in the City.”

