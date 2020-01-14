A tenant has been found for a roadside site currently in development in Rushden. Godwin Developments reached a deal with British based retailer Euro Garages Limited as their tenant for the site.

The companies have since worked together to amend the design to be sympathetic with the planners and councillors’ aspirations. The updated reserved matters application was submitted to the council in mid-December 2019.

These plans will see a new Euro Garages petrol filling station and complimentary coffee operator drive-thru constructed on the site located adjacent to the A6 roundabout on John Clark Way.

Matt Chandler, associate director at Godwin Group said: “We are pleased to have secured Euro Garages Limited as our end occupier for our site in Rushden.

“Godwin Developments, in conjunction with Euro Garages Limited have worked closely with the council to create a scheme which will complement the surrounding area, whilst also delivering a quality commercial offering. This project is an exciting expansion to Godwin Developments’ growing portfolio in the roadside sector.”

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at Euro Garages Limited added: “We are excited to be working alongside Godwin Developments for the development of this site. Given the deficiency of roadside facilities in this location, we know there is strong demand for such in this area and our proposals will act to fill this gap in the market. Our scheme provides for a bespoke designed petrol filling station and drive-thru coffee shop, which will give motorists a place to rest and relax before continuing their onward journey.

“In addition, the development will create employment opportunities to which Euro Garages Limited are committed to resourcing from the local area. Most of our customers are taken from passing traffic but the facilities will also be available to residents, who may like to use our services to purchase small top-up shops or enjoy a coffee.”

