Bassetlaw District Council has granted planning approval for a 2.5 million square foot logistics and business park next to the A1 in Nottinghamshire.

The development, to be built in Harworth, will comprise units ranging from 100,000 square foot to 800,000sq ft.

Planning consultancy Barton Willmore secured the permission on behalf of Mulberry Commercial Developments. The consultancy said the scheme would see the creation of nearly 3,000 jobs.

Dan Mitchell, partner at Barton Willmore, said: “As well as economic growth and the creation of thousands of new local job opportunities, the larger warehouse units in Harworth will give their occupiers much greater flexibility in their day-to-day operations with the added bonus of being located close to air, sea, rail links and of course the motorway network via the A1.”

Mark Day, development director at Mulberry Developments, added: “The logistics sector, led by retailers and third-party logistics operators, has moved towards very large-scale regional distribution centres at key transport locations, and this new planning consent enables us to respond to the demand with a logistics park of the very highest quality to serve the North Midlands and South Yorkshire markets.”