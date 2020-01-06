Feed, fuel and food distributor NWF Group plc has snapped up a new warehouse which has been built off the A500.

The Nantwich business, which is headquartered in Wardle, has secured a 12-year lease on the 240,000 square-foot building on Crewe Commercial Park.

Ambient grocery distribution and storage specialists Boughey Distribution Ltd – a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWF Group – will operate the ‘Crewe 240’ building which will act as a consolidation hub for a major new customer contract.

Existing warehousing operations at NWF’s Wardle site will continue as normal.

Rob Andrew, company secretary at NWF Group, said: “NWF are delighted to have worked with Panattoni to negotiate the letting of Crewe 240.

“The high bay, high specification unit provides a strategically located distribution facility for the expansion of the Boughey business, with the proximity to the M6 and our existing main warehousing hub at Wardle being a key driver to our decision-making process.”

In addition to Crewe 240, logistics buildings developer Panattoni recently submitted plans to build a new, 305,000 square-foot warehouse – completed with integrated three-storey offices and a security gatehouse – on the same 14-acre plot.

The developer predicts that ‘Crewe 305’ will add £3 million to the local economy per year and bring over 300 full-time jobs.

Dan Burn, development director at Panattoni, said: “We are delighted to have secured a letting to NWF Group plc, so soon after practical completion. This is a significant deal for the North West market and underpins the resilience in demand for well-located, speculatively built warehousing.”

Legat Owen acted as joint agents on the scheme with CBRE and Burbage Realty. Avison Young acted for NWF Group.