EXPERIENCED construction executive Sarah Cooke has launched Rebha, a Staffs-based consultancy with the aim of improving the way organisations work through transformational change and innovation.

Sarah was most recently at Morgan Sindall as a pre-construction director, and prior to that, had a leading role for four years at Galliford Try. With a degree in architecture, Sarah also held positions at Lendlease and Thomas Vale, the Bouygues UK business where she was head of preconstruction and design.

Having worked in design, on site, and up to director level Sarah has a strong understanding of the construction process from inception through to pre-construction and construction to aftercare.

Sarah’s huge passion for driving change in the sector through strategy, innovation and success, led her to set up Rebha.

She said: “Setting up my own consultancy seemed to be the obvious next step in my career. Having worked for some of the largest construction firms for more than 15 years, I felt I wanted to use my experience to push change within the industry and drive improvement across the industry as a whole, whilst also supporting firms to improve the way they work, drive innovation through technology and process, and help them win work.”

Sarah’s leadership skills and technical knowledge come from experience in working on large private sector projects including shopping centres, high-rise residential and leisure, to public sector projects and frameworks including the delivery of DfE schools and bidding national government frameworks.

Rebha is currently working with Pagabo, the rapidly growing national framework organisation, on new technology to improve wellbeing in the construction sector, specifically on site.

By data tracking wellbeing against critical site pressures, they aim to improve the way construction projects are planned, managed and delivered to reduce mental health issues in the industry.

Sarah is also acting as interim chief operating officer at Eco Modular, the Hull-based modular buildings company – leading design, pre-construction and manufacturing.

“Eco Modular is a fantastic product, and while they are already very well known in the sector, I know that I have the skills to help in their next period of growth. It’s an exciting time for the business and I will be assisting the organisation to refine its internal processes and strategy for future planning” said Sarah.

Rebha is helping to deliver strategies for a number of other construction firms – and is looking to support companies within the areas of architecture and engineering.

Sarah added: “Rebha is more than a consultancy. We want to redefine the industry through strategy to promote success. We want to support businesses through transformational change and growth through the development of strategy – and spearheading change to promote innovation to help businesses use the latest techniques to succeed.

“Rebha is about generating efficiencies and improved techniques for work winning or creating strategies for businesses to launch new services, as well as generating ideas for innovation. We want to give our clients an edge in the market whether it be to increase profitability or to support in the bid situation.” For more information visit http://www.rebha.co.uk/