UK-based KAM Project Consultants has expanded into Europe with the opening of its first international office, KAM Project Consultants GmbH, in Germany.

Founded in 2013, the independent construction company of project managers and cost consultants has enjoyed year on year growth; with offices in Milton Keynes, Leicester and now Frankfurt.

KAM GmbH is located in the AGENDIS Business Center – just walking distance from Frankfurt Airport – providing convenient transport links to the rest of Germany and mainland Europe, which had a significant influence on the selection of the location.

Already working on a number of high-profile projects in Europe and with further developments in the pipeline, KAM has invested in a permanent presence in Frankfurt to better support its German and wider European client base.

Tobias Neumeier, director of project management and country lead for KAM business in Germany will be based at the Frankfurt office, focusing on leading and growing the KAM GmbH business in the country, supporting existing clients in mainland Europe and managing contracted consulting services.

With a Masters in Civil and Structural Engineering from the Technical University Munich (Dipl. Ing. Bauwesen) and as a member of the Association for Project Management (since 2015) and Bavarian Chamber of Civil Engineers (since 2000), Tobias has 24 years’ experience in the industry, working for the likes of AECOM, BMW, Rolls Royce and MINI.

Fully professional with English and German, he is ideally positioned to develop KAM GmbH and educate and guide clients in Germany – his bilingualism will help to mitigate any language barriers and misunderstandings in multi-national projects.

Tobias commented: “I am very much looking forward to a new challenge working for an innovative business that explores new markets, utilising my industrial skill set and combining my UK and German construction knowledge to further establish KAM GmbH in Germany and mainland Europe as a prime project and cost management consultancy.

“Having worked for many international high-profile brands as a client and a consultant, my experience enables me to understand both sides of a project and manage these effectively. I wish to combine my UK and German market experience to create a successful base in mainland Europe, to open up new markets for KAM.

David French, director at KAM Project Consultants said: “Germany is experiencing substantial growth in the logistics and distribution sector and with our expertise in this area, moving into Germany was a natural step for us. The formation of our German company gives us a permanent presence to better serve our international clients as well as further build our European portfolio.

“We specialise in working in the logistics and distribution industry and an office in Frankfurt opens up even more great opportunities in this sector for us. At our new office we will be bringing in dedicated commercial managers to support our project managers and contract administrators; further strengthening the services that we can offer.”

Mike Wilcock, director and founder of KAM Project Consultants said: “We have enjoyed six years of growing the UK business, and have been continually successful in delivering logistics and distribution facilities for both developers and occupiers in the UK. Our expansion into mainland Europe is an exciting time for the business and we are looking forward to delivering projects in Germany and beyond.”