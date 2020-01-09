Leading independent construction, property and management consultancy, Rider Levett Bucknall UK (RLB UK) has announced the appointment of Matt Sharp as the firm’s first Chief Digital Officer with immediate effect.

Matt will lead RLB UK’s digital transformation strategy as part of the company’s ambitious ten-year growth plans outlined in November 2019. He joins with a wealth of digital expertise gained in a number of high-profile roles where he has led major digital transformation teams with organisations including – Marks and Spencer, Westfield, AECOM and Sovereign Housing Association. Matt is an active contributor to cross industry groups and in 2017 became the first member of the British Computing Society to represent IT professionals on the Construction Industry Council.

Andrew Reynolds, Chief Executive at RLB UK said: “A key priority for RLB UK is the focused development of our digital capability and transformation to provide better outcomes for our clients and industry as we build for the future. I am delighted to welcome Matt Sharp to the team as our first Chief Digital Officer. The combination of Matt’s digital capabilities and his industry relationships and insight will be an enormous asset as we drive the delivery of our digital strategy.”

Matt Sharp, Chief Digital Officer, RLB UK added: “Joining RLB UK as its first Chief Digital Officer at such an interesting time in the industry’s technical transformation is very exciting. I am really looking forward to working with the team to further develop our digital capabilities and optimising technical solutions for our clients as well as contributing to wider industry collaboration and debate in this fast moving and vital area.”

In November 2019, RLB UK announced the appointment of Andrew Reynolds as its Chief Executive as part of structural changes to the business and ambitious targets for the next ten years including growing its turnover to £150m (2019 £80m) and achieving sustainable profit margins whilst remaining an independent employee-owned organisation.