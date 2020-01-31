Wates FM has secured a contract extension with mass media company, Discovery Communications, to provide 24/7 critical engineering cover and fabric maintenance for two locations in Chiswick, including the organisation’s live broadcast premises.

Having run for three years, the contract will be extended for a further year due to team resilience, the application of innovation and continued excellence in fabric service.

James Gregg, Managing Director of Wates FM, commented: “Our contract extension with Discovery Communications, is a huge testament to the expertise of our team and our position as a trusted and reliable FM partner to our clients.



“Wates FM is heading into 2020 with a very healthy work pipeline but of course our growth must be steady and sustainable to ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional services to our clients, both existing and new.”



Formerly operating as Wates Smartspace, Wates FM forms part of Wates Property Services alongside the Group’s Living Space business and currently manages over 350 commercial properties.