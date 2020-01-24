Bull Products, a manufacturer of life-saving fire protection equipment, has won a contract to supply its Cygnus Wireless Alarm System to a flagship residential development in Glasgow.

Part of the Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area, the largest project of its kind outside of London, the 824-home NorthBridge development will include a range of two to five-bedroom houses, apartments, a new school campus and community spaces.

In partnership with Keepmoat Homes, Bull has been selected as its fire safety supplier thanks to the high-strength connectivity and impressive signal range of its Cygnus alarm system.

The Northbridge development is now fully equipped with a range of fire safety equipment to protect workers and the site up until project completion in 2021. Products on site include Bull’s Cygnus Fire Call Point Alarm, a range of fire extinguishers and fire trolleys.

Bradley Markham, Director at Bull Products, says: “Winning this major contract is testament to the innovation of our Cygnus alarm system. We are hugely proud to be working alongside Keepmoat to ensure fire safety is a number one priority throughout the development of the project.”

The Cygnus Wireless Alarm System is the most adaptable temporary alarm system for use in the construction industry. With an ability to operate in 15 zones and up to 32 devices per zone, its wide connection means it is well suited for large-scale developments that require multiple alarm units to protect the whole site.

For more information, please visit www.bullproducts.co.uk or email enquiries@bullproducts.co.uk