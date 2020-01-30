Sliding and folding door hardware manufacturer, P C Henderson, has released two new installation videos for its market leading range of Pocket Door Pro and Husky Soft Stop systems.

Launched early 2019, Pocket Door Pro and Husky Soft Stop, although new to the market, have quickly grown to become two of the company’s most popular products due to their high quality design, flexible functionality options and easy installation. The company has now developed two high quality installation videos in order to complement the product offering.

Stephanie Lee, Marketing Manager at P C Henderson, “Since launching our first set of installation videos back in 2015 – we’ve gone onto develop a total of 17 videos which have been watched by almost half a million people worldwide – making them the most popular of their kind. Due to the popularity of our Pocket Door Pro and Husky Soft Stop products, we know our latest videos are going to be a big hit”.

Developed in the company’s in house studio, with the help of an outside agency, the videos detail the tools required and kit contents before guiding customers through the installation process step by step, highlighting ‘top tips’ along the way. Featuring a realistic CGI background, the videos enable customers to see what the products will look like in situ – providing a realistic demonstration.

“Developing tools to make our customers lives easier is always a fundamental part of our marketing strategy – the videos have been an extremely successful development. Customers can view them on our website, scan the QR code on our paper fitting instructions or, if you’re a P C Henderson distributor, embed them onto your own website.

“They’re also a great way to instill confidence, customers can watch the videos prior to purchase and see just how easy our kit packs are to install”, continued Stephanie.

Currently receiving over 10,000 views a month, the videos are available for the majority of P C Henderson’s kit pack sliding door hardware products which are predominantly aimed towards the DIY market. P C Henderson offers a wide range of sliding and folding door hardware catering for maximum door weights of between 9kg and 8000kg. As well as kit packs the company also offer a large selection of commercial and industrial door hardware, with plans to develop more technical videos for this side of the business in future.

To view the installation videos or to find out more about P C Henderson’s range of sliding and folding door hardware visit www.pchenderson.com/installation-videos or email marketing@pchenderson.com