Tarkett has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the sustainability of the built environment by becoming a member of The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC).

The mission of the UKGBC is to improve the sustainability of the built environment by transforming the way it is planned, designed, constructed, maintained and operated. This mirrors Tarkett’s belief that through collaboration, industry can make a positive impact on people and the planet.

As part of its pledge of ‘Doing Good Together’, the global flooring manufacturer aims to create healthier spaces by making sustainable flooring that is good for both people and the environment. In particular Tarkett uses a circular economy approach to product design. It strives to select materials that can be recovered, recycled and transformed. The focus on Cradle to Cradle design principles allows products to be manufactured using healthy components and help preserve natural resources whilst mitigating the effects of climate change.

Through its ReStart© takeback programme, Tarkett manages flooring waste effectively by transforming it into new, high-quality products. And thanks to breakthrough technology at its Waalwijk facility, Tarkett has increased its industrial capacity to separate the two principal components of carpet tiles – yarn and backing, so they can also be recycled for future use.

Ross Dight, Technical and Sustainability Director at Tarkett, commented: “As a global flooring business we believe we go well beyond our peers, in the built environment supply chain, by making sustainable flooring that is good for both people and our environment. Following such principles also provides our customers with the opportunity to advance their own sustainability goals. Joining the UK Green Building Council allows us to collaborate with the wider industry, share best practice and be part of a movement that is creating a vision of a better built environment.”