The employee-owned business has recently expanded their range of oversized bags, polythene furniture bags, shrink covers and continuous shrink tubing.

The range expansion is supported by the company’s ongoing effort to ensure that a wide range of products can be effectively protected in order to prevent unnecessary waste. Often businesses are not aware of how they can effectively protect larger heavy duty goods and items such as pallets and furniture and extremely large products however, with the new range everything is catered to.

Oversized bags

Commonly used in a wide range of applications for any large item that will fit into the usable dimensions (over 15 sizes available), Kite’s oversized bags are available in both light and heavy duty to suit different applications, light being ideal to protect items in storage against elements such as dust and moisture and heavy duty offering a more robust protection against extreme weather conditions, scrapes, scratches and dirt.

Polythene furniture bags

Kite’s range of furniture bags are the ideal solution when storing and transporting furniture. Available in light duty to protect items in storage from dirt and dust and heavy duty to protect furniture against dirt, dust, scrapes and extreme weather conditions. Each option is available as either gusseted, which fits better to items with even sides such as mattresses, or centre folded suitable for items that don’t have even corners such as sofas.

Shrink covers

Specifically designed for covering full pallets and for use with Kite’s range of shrink guns, Kite’s range of pallet shrink covers offer heavy duty protection against moisture, dirt and theft. Stronger than standard pallet wrap they are manufactured from shrinkable 100 micron high strength blend polythene and are available perforated on a roll or boxed as singles.

Continuous shrink tubing

For use with Kite’s range of shrink guns and produced from 100 micron high strength shrink polythene Kite’s shrink tubing fits pallets with a base size of 1200mm x 1000mm and 1200mm x 1200mm but as its continuous, the height is determined by the user by cutting when required, making it perfect for pallets of any height and awkward loads.

For more information on Kite Packaging and their range of products or services, visit kitepackaging.co.uk.