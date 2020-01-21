When you want to renovate your house, you need to accept the fact that there is no specific timeline as anything can come up to lengthen the process. From plumbing issues to needing to re-paint a section of a wall, renovation projects can take longer than expected. Some renovations can take a week, a few weeks, or even months. Thus, the right answer for such a question is it “depends.”

Having strangers and everything turning out to be dusty can feel like an eternity for you. That is why it is essential to know how long it can take to complete a project. Read through to find out the average time it takes to complete some common home renovations.

1) Kitchen Remodel

The timeline of renovating a kitchen will depend on various things, such as if you want to replace cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, and if you are only making improvements such as cabinet refinishing.

According to the Auckland renovation timeline, it might take at least 6-8 months to renovate a kitchen. However, you should know that the designing phase is not in this timeline.

2) Home Addition Project

If you are planning to do this type of project, it might take an average of 3-4 months. However, you should note that the three months are only for construction. If you include planning and designing, it might take a bit longer to complete. The good thing about this project is that it is in a new space, so the existing part will not be torn out. Furthermore, at the end of the project, you will have a bigger house.

You should know that this is a bigger project, and your contractors will spend more time at your place. Therefore, you need to have a good relationship with the contractors for the project to run smoothly.

3) Bathroom Remodel

If you have a single bathroom and you plan to remodel it, you should prepare yourself for some disruption. You might need to change your bathing routine and look for an alternative for a call of nature.

To remodel your bathroom can take an average of 2-3 weeks. However, if you are planning to move the toilet, it can increase the time it takes to complete.

4) New Roof

Sometimes you might be forced to replace a new roof in your house. Getting a new roof is one of the most significant decisions that you might need to make. Whether you replace, recover, or repair the roof, you need to decide on the type of roof your house may need. You need to know that this project will be noisy and you may need to be out of the house during working hours.

On average, it may take 3-5 days to replace roofing. However, you should know that your timeline might be affected by the complexity of the job, weather, and the size of your house.

5) Basement Remodel

This project takes an average of 7-6 weeks. The reason why remodeling a basement takes long is that there may be some toys in there, theaters, gym, and removing windows.

If you plan to do some home renovations, these are some of the timelines that it can take. For the smooth running of the projects, you should find a reliable contractor and provide them with all the things they may need.