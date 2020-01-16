A new pedestrian and cycle bridge has been installed on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Contractors GRAHAM and Mace worked on Christmas Day last year to complete the installation, connecting East Bank to International Quarter London.

The 350-ton steel Carpenters Land Bridge is a key part of the infrastructure for East Bank, the new £1.1 billion culture and education district being created on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The new connection will link the buildings of Sadler’s Wells, the BBC, UAL’s London College of Fashion and the V&A, including a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, with the new business district at International Quarter London.

GRAHAM is the project’s civil engineering contractor and Principal Contractor for the Installation of Carpenters Land Bridge. Mace is the London Legacy Development Corporation’s project management partner and principal contractor for the East Bank development.

GRAHAM’s team took advantage of the rail network Christmas shutdown to rotate the bridge in to position and minimise disruption to three Network Rail lines, two DLR lines and Carpenters Road.

The bridge was manoeuvred into place using self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) rather than a traditional crane to reduce the risk of cancellation caused by potential high winds.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: “The installation of the Carpenters Land Bridge is another key moment in the East Bank development. It will provide access to local people and visitors from around the globe to the world-leading institutions that are set to be based at the country’s new powerhouse of culture, education, innovation and growth.”

Jason Millett, Mace’s Chief Executive Officer for Consultancy, added: “The East Bank development at Stratford Waterfront is a vital element of the continued regeneration of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the installation of Carpenters Land Bridge is a major milestone in unlocking this new cultural and education district.

“As LLDC’s project management partner and principal contractor on Stratford Waterfront, Mace has the privilege of overseeing the entire delivery of the East Bank scheme, but this bridge lift certainly stands out as one of the most memorable moments so far. The dedication of everyone involved to achieve such a complex operation under incredibly challenging time constraints – and on a day that’s very important to a lot of people – must be praised.”