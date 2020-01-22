Network Rail has announced that it will be completing maintenance and renewal work on the West Coast Mainline over 10 weekends between April and June in 2020.

Engineers will refurbish or renew more than 17 kilometres of the track at 20 locations along the line, between Carstairs and the Scottish border.

A bridge near Beattock will also be replaced.

Due to the amount of engineering work taking place, this will mean the short term closure of the railway.

Buses will replace trains between Carlisle and both Glasgow and Edinburgh on weekends between Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, June 7.

On most weekends, the closures will affect trains from mid-morning on Saturdays until the start of service on the following Monday.

Over Easter and some weekends in May the closures will extend for longer, with buses replacing trains on Monday, April 13 and Mondays May 4 and 25.