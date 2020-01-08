Work has begun on the railway between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster courtesy of a £500,000 investment.

This project will see a steep railway embankment reinforced at Holmrock on the Furness Line to the south of the Kent Viaduct. This will increase reliable journeys in the area and forms part of the Great North Rail Project. It will include the strengthening of a slope and a new piled retaining wall to protect the track from future movement.

Tony Butler, route asset manager for earthworks at Network Rail, said: “This vital upgrade as part of the Great North Rail Project will keep important Northern passenger services running safe and reliably on this section of the Furness line.

“The first phase involves making the embankment shallower and the second involves keeping the track in place. The work has been designed to put passengers first as it will be carried out without closing the railway.”

Phase one of the work to stabilise the embankment will last until the end of the month. Phase two begins on 02 February and will last until March, with work taking place overnight at weekends while trains aren’t running.