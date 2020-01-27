Network Rail has announced the award of 82 framework contracts to deliver design services across the country, worth an estimated £400m for Control Period 6 (2019-2024) and up to £640m including the options to extend the framework into Control Period 7 (2024-2029).

The Design Services Framework (DSF) consists of four multi-discipline frameworks and 78 single-discipline frameworks. The new DSF aims to provide access to a wider range of multi-skilled suppliers including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who form circa 25% of the single discipline suppliers on the DSF.

The framework contracts, which went live on 1st January 2020, have been awarded to the following 34 suppliers:

Multi-Discipline National Frameworks

Supplier Discipline DSF Region* AECOM Multi-Discipline National Jacobs UK Multi-Discipline National Mott MacDonald Multi-Discipline National WSP Multi-Discipline National

Single Discipline Regional Frameworks

Supplier Discipline DSF Region* AECOM Infrastructure & Environment UK Limited Track North West & Scotland Track South West Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd Telecoms North West & Scotland Telecoms South West Telecoms North East AM Signalling Design Ltd Signalling South West Signalling South East Amey OWR Limited Electrification & Plant – Plant South West Signalling South West Track North East Andromeda Engineering Ltd Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South East Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South West Arcadis Consulting (UK) Ltd Electrification & Plant – Distribution North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Distribution North East Civils & Structural North West & Scotland Buildings & Architecture North East Baker Hicks Limited Track South West Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North East Geotechnical North West & Scotland Balfour Beatty Rail Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North East Track South East Track North East Capita Property & Infrastructure Ltd Civils & Structural North West & Scotland Civils & Structural South East Consents & Environment South East DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH Telecoms South East Egis Rail UK Ltd Signalling North West & Scotland Signalling North East Idom Merebrook Ltd Buildings & Architecture South West Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South West Jacobs U.K. Limited Geotechnical North East Geotechnical South West Civils & Structural North East Kier Integrated Services Ltd Electrification & Plant – Plant South East Signalling South East Kristelan (UK) t/a SVM Glasgow. Electrification & Plant – Plant North East Electrification & Plant – Plant South West Electrification & Plant – Plant South East Mott MacDonald Limited Track North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North West & Scotland Navitas Engineering Ltd Electrification & Plant – Distribution South West Pascall & Watson Limited Buildings & Architecture South East Pell Frischmann Consultants Limited Civils & Structural South East Buildings & Architecture North West & Scotland Civils & Structural North East Ramboll UK Limited Geotechnical North East Geotechnical South West Geotechnical South East Buildings & Architecture North East Robert Bird & Partners Ltd Civils & Structural South West RPS Consulting Services Ltd Buildings & Architecture South East Buildings & Architecture North West & Scotland Buildings & Architecture South West RSK Environment Ltd Consents & Environment South West Siemens Mobility Limited Electrification & Plant – Distribution South East Electrification & Plant – Distribution South West Softech Rail Limited Telecoms South East Telent Technology Services Limited Telecoms North West & Scotland Telecoms South West Telecoms North East Temple Group Limited Consents & Environment South East Consents & Environment North East Tony Gee & Partners LLP Geotechnical North West & Scotland Geotechnical South East Tony Gee & Partners LLP and Egis Rail UK Ltd Track South East UK Power Networks Services Ltd Electrification & Plant – Distribution North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Distribution North East Electrification & Plant – Distribution South East VolkerRail Specialist Businesses Ltd Electrification & Plant – Plant North East Signalling North West & Scotland Signalling North East Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Ltd Consents & Environment North West & Scotland Consents & Environment North East Consents & Environment South West Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions UK Ltd Consents & Environment North West & Scotland WSP UK Ltd Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South East Civils & Structural South West

*Note: The DSF Regions align to the Network Rail Regions as follows:

North West & Scotland = North West & Central; and Scotland’s Railway

North East = Eastern

South East = Southern

South West = Wales & Western

Daljinder Chatta, Network Rail’s commercial director, said: “Network Rail will have greater access to a design support network providing mutual benefits to both Network Rail and the supply chain. Some of these include working more directly with suppliers, improved assurance, getting closer to experts, improved business and safety performance and enabling innovation to thrive.”