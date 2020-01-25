When you are planning to move home, it can often feel as if there are a million and one things that you need to keep your eye on. If you are moving with your family, it isn’t just yourself and your stuff that you have to worry about. Below are four simple steps to a smooth house move.

Book A Removal Business

The sooner you sort a removal business out the better. No one wants to have to deal with the hassle of packing their entire life up into boxes on their own, not when there are businesses waiting to help. A removal business will do exactly what the name suggests, they will help you shift your possessions from your current home to your new one.

Before you speak to any removal businesses for a quote, it is a good idea to first go through the rest of this list and get everything ready for the big day. The more preparation work you do beforehand, the cheaper you will often find it to hire removal businesses. Once you have everything ready and you know how much stuff needs moving, you can speak to a business like Local Motion to make arrangements for the day of your move.

Declutter Before You Move

It makes sense that the less stuff you physically have to move, the easier it will be to move it all. For many of us, it isn’t until we move house that we come face-to-face with just how much clutter and rubbish we have in our lives. Why not take this as an opportunity to make a fresh start and get rid of all personal belongings that you’ve been accruing over the years but don’t actually need anymore?

You might be surprised by just what a freeing experience it is to declutter and remove the excess baggage from your life. And that’s in addition to the benefits for your upcoming move.

Start Packing As Early As Possible

The sooner you begin packing, the sooner you can work out exactly which bits of furniture and possessions are going to cause you the most trouble during your move. Starting your packing early gives you a final chance to get ahead on any pieces that are missing and also leaves you plenty of time to work out how you are going to transport the more awkward things that you need to bring with you. For example, furniture that is particularly large or which needs to be broken down and reassembled should be dealt with first; you can worry about the easy stuff afterward.

Create An Inventory Of Everything You Will Be Bringing

If you are worried about some items going missing or being damaged or separated from one another during transit, it might be a good idea here to make a checklist of your inventory before you leave. With a reputable removal business, you can be certain that your furniture and other items will be treated with the appropriate care and respect. However, if there are things that you are particularly worried about and you think that keeping track of them will put your mind at ease, then some homeowners find this helpful for keeping the stress to a minimum throughout the experience.

Moving home doesn’t have to be a stressful experience. If you prepare properly and hire the services of a professional removal business, it should be easy.