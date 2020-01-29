Addington Capital, the property investment and asset management specialist has sold Aireside House, a 9,500 sq ft office block immediately behind the railway station on Aire Street in Leeds City Centre for £3.05 million. The purchaser is the Wesleyan Assurance Group, a financial services company. The building was fully occupied and the sale equates to a 6.66% net initial yield.

Addington acquired the building in a £42 million mixed-use portfolio with its joint venture partners and has since completely refurbished the building to offer a modern and creative office environment over four floors, with cycle storage and shower facilities added as part of the renovation.

Phil Symonds of Addington Capital said, “This is an excellent example of what Addington is best at – buying and re-working old, under-utilised buildings to develop a contemporary renovated office environment well suited to the local market in terms of location, floorplate size and, in particular, specification and finish. The Leeds office market has performed very well lately, with strong occupier demand across the size and specification ranges, alongside increasingly constrained supply.”

Agents on the deal were Cushman & Wakefield for Addington Capital and Lambert Smith Hampton for the Wesleyan Assurance Group.