Doosan Portable Power To Show 7/31+ Compressor Generator

Bobcat’s E10e, the industry’s first battery driven, zero tail swing mini-excavator in the one tonne class, will be shown on the Doosan Bobcat Stand I40 for the first time at the Executive Hire Show (EHS), the UK’s annual national exhibition for the tools, equipment and plant hire industry, being held in Coventry, England from 5-6 February 2020. The Doosan Bobcat stand will also present the 7/31+ compressor generator from Doosan Portable Power, which incorporates an 8.5 kVA generator and is aimed at the utilities industry and rental companies serving this sector.

Launched in 2007, the Executive Hire Show is a trade-only event open to rental company executives throughout the UK and Ireland, and it has also attracted hire industry visitors from Europe and beyond. Senior executives from the procurement and purchasing departments of the national hire operations attend the Show, along with large numbers of independently-owned entrepreneurial hire outlets.

Game Changer for Indoor Work

As well as indoor work such as demolition and basement projects, there are many other sites where zero emission, low noise machines are required such as urban/city centre developments, night-time work and contracts in quiet zones such as hospitals, cemeteries, schools and so on. Until now, particularly for indoor applications, there has been no standard OEM solution for such work – many jobs had to be worked on manually with less effective tools or with aftermarket conversions providing third party machine adjustments (that often did not meet desired standards). The new Bobcat E10e mini-excavator is a unique proposition in this area.

Developed at the Bobcat EMEA Innovation Center, in conjunction with electric vehicle suppliers, the E10e is based on the design of the very successful diesel powered E10 1 tonne mini-excavator, which has achieved sales of well over 10,000 units in just 10 years [the E10 is now called the E10z to reflect that it is a zero tail swing (ZTS) mini-excavator].

The new E10e has the same ZTS profile and identical external dimensions as the standard E10/E10z machine and offers equal or better performance. For example, the E10e offers very low noise levels on site with an LpA of only 71 dBA vs 80 dBA for the standard E10/E10z. As the new machine is designed to be used in demanding indoor applications such as breaker work in demolition, it is equipped with auxiliary lines and an efficient oil cooler system for continuous hydraulic breaker operation. The cooling system capacity has been increased to meet extended demolition application requirements.

Amazingly Compact

Like the E10/E10z, the E10e is easy to transport. In addition to the access provided by its retractable undercarriage reducing its width to only 710 mm, the integrated foldable TOPS (Tip Over Protective Structure) facilitates passage through openings with low headroom, for work inside buildings and in basements. Once the excavator is positioned and ready for work, the undercarriage on the E10e can be expanded to 1100 mm, for maximum stability in all working conditions. The E10e’s minimal width enables excellent manoeuvrability in confined spaces, while the ZTS design is an additional advantage when working in tight areas.

The E10e and E10z are part of a comprehensive selection of mini-excavators from Bobcat covering models from 0.8 to 8.5 tonne, alongside a full line-up of skid-steer, compact track and all-wheel steer loaders, telehandlers and attachments, all aimed at the tool and plant hire industry and the markets it serves.

Doosan Portable Power: Meeting the Needs of the Utilities Market

Compressor generators from Doosan Portable Power are aimed at the utilities industry and rental companies serving this sector. The larger 8.5 kVA generator option meets a specific requirement in utility work to meet the demands of the latest fusion welding equipment, providing electrical power that can also be used for lights and tools together with compressed air for powering breakers and other pneumatic equipment.

The generator option is available on two machines – the 7/31+ model, providing a free air delivery of 3.0 m3/min at an output pressure of 7 bar and the larger 7/41+ portable compressor, supplying 4.0 m3/min of compressed air at 7 bar output pressure.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Another option on these compressors is the ‘Tough Top’ polymer canopy combining durability with aesthetic design, making it an especially attractive investment for everyday applications in the toughest working conditions. In addition to its outstanding durability, the Tough Top canopy is also non-corrodible. It can be supplied in customer colours and retrofitted to existing Doosan compressor units.

Like all Doosan compressors, the modular design of the 7/31+ and 7/41+ ensures that a wide range of optional equipment can be added easily. As well as the polymer canopy, they can include LED lights, a Heavy Duty light grill, a number plate clip, wheel nut indicators and a ‘bunded base’.

Doosan Portable Power offers a comprehensive range of portable compressors, generators and lighting products for the plant and tool hire industry. Completing the line-up are construction tools such as air-powered chipping hammers, pickhammers, jackhammers and paving breakers for work in demolition, utilities, quarrying and industrial markets.

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit www.bobcat.com

For more information about Doosan Portable Power products, visit the website:

www.doosanportablepower.eu