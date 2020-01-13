Following on from a record-breaking company turnover in 2019, Yorkshire-based firm Caddick Group has set its sights on increasing its presence down south.

The construction and property development company has welcomed two new senior additions to its ranks and introduced a new London office.

The two new hires will join the Group’s development arms: Caddick Developments, which specialises in city centre regeneration projects as well as big box and mid-box industrial/logistics schemes, and Moda Living, a leading build-to-rent developer and operator.

Alistair Smith joins Caddick Developments as Associate Director from Town Centre Securities PLC, where he was responsible for a diverse investment and development portfolio across Yorkshire and the North West. Alistair will be working with the existing team on a variety of projects including the delivery of SOYO, a new neighbourhood in central Leeds within the city’s burgeoning cultural quarter, as well as City One, which will offer a mix of offices, retail, leisure and residential and help expand the city centre.

Charlie Adcock, previously of Summix Capital, a UK and Ireland fund focused on delivering housing, build-to-rent and student accommodation, joins Moda Living as acquisitions manager and will be responsible for sourcing new opportunities in London and the South of England.

Charlie will be joining the existing London team in Caddick Group’s newly acquired office space at 1 Heddon Street W1. This historic building was recently renovated by the Crown Estate into co-working space and is a certified WELL building, an accreditation that was specifically sought by Caddick Group to reflect the company’s focus on wellbeing.

These company changes form part of Caddick’s effort to grow and deliver its £5bn development pipeline and expand its presence in London and the South East.

Johnny Caddick of Caddick Group said: “Having recorded a successful 2019, we look forward to entering the new year with a growing team and with a new headquarters in London that will help drive our growth in the capital and South East.

“As a Group our focus remains on areas of the market that are structurally supported with long-term growth potential. We see a huge opportunity to redefine what city centre living means through both our Moda Living brand and major regeneration projects like SOYO and City One, and there remains strong demand for high quality logistics facilities to service Britain’s e-commerce boom.”