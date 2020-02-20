ceda is thrilled to reveal the hosts of Conference 2020.

Peter Martin will once again be joining us as the Host of the Business Day, following the brilliant reception he has received at the event in previous years.

One of the most authoritative and well known commentators in the hospitality industry, Peter has more than 35 years experience in the Industry, as a columnist, editor, media owner, board consultant and market analyst.

Conference attendees can also look forward to Peter’s annual ‘State of the Industry’ presentation, which has become a staple of the Business Day.

He will be joined by Chriz Brazier, who will again act as Host for both Thursday’s informal networking dinner and Friday’s Gala and Awards Dinner, during which ceda’s Grand Prix Awards will be presented.

A passionate supporter and advocate of the hospitality, foodservice and retail sectors, Chris is Group Event Director at a number of industry leading shows; Commercial Kitchen, Lunch! and Casual Dining. He comes to Conference with a wealth of insider industry knowledge.

Adam Mason, ceda Director General, commented, “I’m really pleased that Chris and Martin, who have such in-depth knowledge of our industry, have agreed to join us once again. As we strive to make Conference 2020 the biggest and best ceda event to date, they were the obvious choices.”

The ceda Conference is the premier event of the Catering Equipment Industry, attracting distributors, manufacturers and representatives of other associations representing major end user groups.

The annual two-day event, held in association with cedabond and the Craft Guild of Chefs, will this year be taking place at the Majestic Hotel, Harrogate, on 23rd and 24th April. The first day features the ceda AGM and an informal networking dinner; the Business Day, on the Friday, is open to everyone within the catering equipment industry. ceda Partners and Members will be exhibiting and a number of world renowned speakers have been invited to discuss both industry-specific topics and more general business issues. There will also be a series of stimulating interactive seminars. Further information on speakers and exhibitors will be announced in the coming weeks.