Building a business from the ground up is tough work. It seems that everyone is depending on you to get the job done, and you certainly do not want to let them down. Being an entrepreneur means that you are taking on the responsibility of growing the business into something that you have long envisioned. At the same time, there are only so many hours in the day.

It seems that far too many entrepreneurs today allow their sleep patterns to be severely interrupted so that they can focus on important business related tasks. This is a dangerous trap to fall into. We need our sleep. Your business will much better off if you are well rested. Here is what you need to do to make that happen.

Leave Your Phone Out of the Bedroom

Believe it or not, there was a time not too long ago when we got along just fine without smartphones. You can do so again. Choose to make your bedroom one of those places where your phone is simply not welcome. Over time, this will eliminate the temptation to check your email or take a look at the future stock price estimates. You should focus on creating good bedtime habits. Putting your smartphone well out of reach is one way to do just that.

Become Unavailable at Night

If you allow your clients and employees to call you at night, you can count on them doing so. This is something that you want to avoid. You need to protect your bedtime hours. Once you start doing this, others will begin to respect your wishes. If you use an instant messaging system, you can set a timer so that it does not disturb you between certain hours. Do this and you will be much better off in return. Your business will survive without while you are sleeping, so don’t worry.

Develop an Evening Routine

Just like you have a routine each morning to get ready to go to the office, so should you do the same when it comes time for bed. You should begin winding down so that your body knows it is about to get some rest. The suggestion is to stop working at least an hour before hitting the covers. Stop looking at any device the emits light and prepare your sleeping environment to be comfortable and conducive to getting hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Outsource Important Tasks in the Evening

Being an entrepreneur means that you are important. Many people will try to contact you at all hours of the night. We get that. However, most tasks you can delegate to an assistant that you outsource work to. This individual can check your emails and prioritize tasks so that they are waiting for you when you start work in the morning. This is a much more productive use of your time at the end of the day.

This guide should help you to develop healthier sleeping habits that will also positively impact your business at the same time. Your business depends on you being healthy and well rested. It is important that you begin to take this seriously and aim for a minimum of seven quality hours of sleep each evening. Nine is even better, so try to build up to that point.