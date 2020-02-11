Banking has come a long way throughout history. With improvements in technology, businesses and regular jobs have made banking a necessity. As of now, there are a gazillion banks around the globe managing the finances of people, organizations, governments, etc.

A shift towards technological advancements in the banking sector has given us a ton of newer avenues to work upon. Over the decades, more things have gone online than ever before. Not just businesses but a lot of other disciplines, such as research, higher education, medical sciences, etc. have benefitted from going online. There is a considerable relaxation on the physical entities, and in time, they’ll cease to exist.

Another leap in banking: Neobanks

Since the beginning of the resurgence in sophisticated technologies, banking started to adapt as per the digital norms as well. The world got indulged with Bitcoins and whatnot, but the real deal came in the form of a totally online system of banking. And this system came to be known as a Neobanking system.

In a more straightforward tone, Neobanks are such banks that are totally online and operate their vast array of functions through a server. Perhaps the best thing about a Neobank is the fact that it doesn’t have a branch of any kind, unlike the physical banks. A single online portal will govern your banking processes no matter where you are. Knowing the benefits offered by Neobanks is something that should be a good update for the creative denizen.

● A global reach

A Neobank allows you to access its features from any country across the globe. For example, if you want to know about your previous list of transactions while stationed in the UK, fret not for you can do it easily. Different neobanks in UK allow their clients to access several features just like every other standard bank. This lets people worry less about moving in and out of place for necessary proceedings.

● A single portal

As mentioned above, a Neobank doesn’t have a branch. It means that the risk of moving from one place to another or losing a substantial amount of money amidst a transaction decreases to a great extent. This also allows the people to access any service of their liking without having to pay an extra fee to access it. Since it’s all online, the problem of having to worry