McLaren has cemented itself as one of the UK’s leading construction companies thanks to another successful financial year. Latest figures from the firm for the financial year ended July 2019 show an 11% turnover increase on year to £650.9 million, delivering an operating profit of £3.6m.

This 12-month period has seen McLaren work on a number of high profile projects across the UK, including the completion Bracken House, Lakeside Shopping Centre, securing another contract for Wembley Park and making progress with the Leicester City Football Club training centre.

To diversify the pipeline of contracts to the business units, the group has invested considerable effort in establishing new routes to market within the public sector, primarily through places on national and regional framework agreements.

McLaren is evolving its digital strategy to stay at the forefront of technology, construction design efficiencies, data management, and supply-chain collaboration. The company achieved BIM Level 2 accreditation in 2019 and remains on track to deliver its three-year digital strategy. This will include the integration of a common data environment with project design, programme and procurement process – ensuring that all projects have an associated ‘Digital Delivery Plan’.

The business continues to prioritise health, safety and wellbeing and has maintained excellent safety records with an Accident and Incident Rate well below the industry average. In a similar vein, the business is minimising the impact of its operations on the environment and enhancing systems and processes to focus on carbon reduction, monitoring energy use and implementing circular economy principles.

As part of McLaren’s commitment to leaving a positive legacy in the communities in which it works, the business continues to conduct its activities in an ethical and socially sustainable way, delivering on project community plans, improving social value targets and enhancing the lives of local people.

Kevin Taylor, chairman, commented: “McLaren continues to shine as one of the UK’s most successful, privately-owned construction companies and as a partner of choice for both private and public sector businesses.

“The appointment of four of our company directors to the main board demonstrates how we support the development of our colleagues and seek to promote from within. Our investment in delivering projects to the public sector shows our commitment to diversifying and securing future contracts in challenging market conditions and bringing more much-needed homes to the UK.

“Our focus remains on exceptional customer-delivery, which is why we have invested in new business approaches that meet the modern needs of agile and forward-thinking organisations. A defined digital strategy means we are bringing additional design efficiencies, data management and innovative project management processes to our business for the new decade.”