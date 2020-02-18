Amaiz is a fintech company in the UK that offers entrepreneurs and sole traders to build a better banking system for a completely disregarded but fast-growing segment of the population. With a team of accountants, cost categorization of self-assessment cards, cash flow maps, instant alerts and in-app invoicing, all of you have covered in one app that acts as a one-stop shop for all of the banking business.

It has a team of nearly 50 people, all working together towards one simple goal: building a better business current account for entrepreneurs and sole traders.

Banking Services offered Amaiz

Running a solo business isn’t an easy task, as your bank probably doesn’t do much for you. The budget starts to pileup, and your cash flow come and goes. Amaiz is different from other banking apps, as the services provided by the company are meant to better understand the struggles, and the challenges a solo trader must face while running a small business.

Amaiz has a team of over 50 people, who are readily available 24/7 to better cater for a solo entrepreneur needs. If they have any bookkeeping or accountancy related questions, the Amaiz team make sure they are answered.

What is the Pricing Structure of Amaiz?

Amaiz offers free trials for solo entrepreneurs, which will run till September, after which a regular low monthly fee of £ 9.99 will ensue. The fee includes the card payments made in the UK, bank transactions, and ATM withdrawals. Transfers can be made with the in-app pin and card management through your contactless business MasterCard. Amaiz has a team of people available 24/7 to better accommodate and support you in any queries that you may have.

What does Amaiz deliver?

Amaiz offers several features to meet the requirements of the solo traders. Some of them are:

Integrated Banking

The app allows you to set up a current account, make bank transactions in and out of the UK, and receive a MasterCard, along with that, it provides full protection. For instance, if you were to lose your MasterCard, you can freeze your card.

Integrated Tools

The app allows you to receive instant notifications of any transactions made, PIN reminders. It allows you to display the charts of the costs or expenses. Along with that, it categorizes the transactions to showcase where most of the money is being spent by the sole trader to make the tax self-assessment easier to handle beforehand.

Support Team

Amaiz also has a team available 24/7, who the sole traders can contact via email or phone if they have any questions. And the apps keep you away from the trouble of signing a dozen paperwork and provides quick banking service.

Final Word

The main goal of Amaiz is to make banking service easier for entrepreneurs and sole traders, as they are slowly shaping the growing economy of the UK. They help them achieve these services with their vast services, as it is a one-in-all app for banking business, invoicing, and accounting.